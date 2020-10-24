Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $94.36 Million Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 642,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,141 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $94,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after buying an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,009,595,000 after buying an additional 3,268,277 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $111,384,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,593,000 after buying an additional 651,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,583,000 after buying an additional 590,034 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $166,021.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,136 shares of company stock worth $15,770,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

DLR stock opened at $152.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.29 and its 200-day moving average is $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

