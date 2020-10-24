Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $99.67 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,495,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 767,294 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $99,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

