Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $33,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $158.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.83.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

