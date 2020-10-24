Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,301,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,849 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $261,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.62.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $205.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.