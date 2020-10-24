Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.8% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.21% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $281,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 444,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.3% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 364,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 76,048 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 409.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 244,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average is $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

