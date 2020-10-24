Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,136 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.94% of Glacier Bancorp worth $28,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,931,000 after purchasing an additional 154,265 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,914,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,841,000 after acquiring an additional 514,574 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,489,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 65,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 79.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,617,000 after acquiring an additional 435,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,539,000 after acquiring an additional 81,070 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos purchased 1,140 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBCI. TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

GBCI stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

