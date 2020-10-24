Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,629 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 0.9% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.51% of Equinix worth $342,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix stock opened at $777.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $775.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $728.46. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 134.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $791.40.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total value of $64,488.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at $24,182,243.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

