Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 13,777 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.21% of Saia worth $39,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,785,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth about $857,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Saia by 41.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth about $2,704,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.77.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAIA opened at $147.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $151.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.65.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

