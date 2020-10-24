Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 18,050 Shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 3.53% of Heska worth $32,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heska by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 6.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heska by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $120.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average is $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 1.68. Heska Corp has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $122.19.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). Heska had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Corp will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $983,024.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,815,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $1,480,067.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,477.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Heska from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

