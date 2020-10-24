Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 8,093 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 2.33% of Addus HomeCare worth $34,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,531,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,059,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,556,000 after buying an additional 21,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,358,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

ADUS opened at $101.16 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark L. First sold 475,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $44,773,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,226,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,590 shares of company stock valued at $48,266,516. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

