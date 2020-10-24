Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,414 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.8% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.21% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $281,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of -601.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.