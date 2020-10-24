Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351,778 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 63,525 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $168,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $2,700,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 375,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $1,659,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5,587.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,469 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 219,540 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $137.18 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $145.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average is $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,959.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

