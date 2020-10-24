Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.45% of Dolby Laboratories worth $30,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $637,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $938,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 12.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,710,000 after purchasing an additional 51,711 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $58,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,994 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,020. 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLB stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $73.94.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.61 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

