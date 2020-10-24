Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Stock Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,712 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 2.11% of 51job worth $110,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,517,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,712,000 after purchasing an additional 197,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 51job by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,035,000 after acquiring an additional 80,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 51job by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 949,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 39,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in 51job by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,486,000 after acquiring an additional 291,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in 51job by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 33,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBS opened at $71.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.96.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

