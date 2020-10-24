Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 102,179 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,179 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.17% of Realty Income worth $36,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,291,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after buying an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,525,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,761,000 after buying an additional 381,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

