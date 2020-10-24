Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 12,724 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,724 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $28,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Anthem by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Anthem by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.79.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $310.76 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.44.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

