Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 130,877 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,012,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 130,877 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 3.54% of Allison Transmission worth $141,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. ValuEngine downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

