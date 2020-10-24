Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 1,453,496 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,580,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,453,496 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.36% of The Charles Schwab worth $165,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,249. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $40.35 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

