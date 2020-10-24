Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 15,191 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,191 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $32,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 37.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total transaction of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.30, for a total transaction of $82,932.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,248 shares in the company, valued at $23,981,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $1,530,896. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $207.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.59. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $213.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

