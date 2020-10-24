Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 175,653 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,743,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 175,653 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.40% of The TJX Companies worth $263,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,842,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 68,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,145,018 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $159,012,000 after acquiring an additional 751,165 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.04, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

