Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 175,653 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,743,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 175,653 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.40% of The TJX Companies worth $263,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,842,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68,412 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,145,018 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $159,012,000 after purchasing an additional 751,165 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $57.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.04, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

