Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 231,735 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 231,735 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $330,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

