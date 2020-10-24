Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 33,610 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,610 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.40% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $32,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,895 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,041,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,408,000 after purchasing an additional 713,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,420,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.