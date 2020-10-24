Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 394,075 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,075 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.62% of Trane Technologies worth $178,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $879,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,109,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,687,000 after purchasing an additional 357,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,148,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,121,000 after purchasing an additional 221,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,260,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,657,000 after purchasing an additional 96,055 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.27.

TT stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,862,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Insiders sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

