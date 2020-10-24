Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 450,551 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 450,551 shares during the quarter. Autohome makes up about 0.8% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 2.64% of Autohome worth $299,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Autohome by 3.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Autohome by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Autohome by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHM opened at $96.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.52. Autohome Inc has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $102.25.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.32 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.49.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

