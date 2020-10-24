Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 66,379 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,310,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,379 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 0.8% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.30% of American Tower worth $316,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in American Tower by 4.5% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,126,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 358,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,170,000 after buying an additional 22,746 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.08.

Shares of AMT opened at $237.72 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.99%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

