Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 768,099 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,099 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $225,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Yum China by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Yum China by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Yum China by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Yum China by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $59.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

