Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 8,780 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.71% of Burlington Stores worth $97,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

BURL stock opened at $208.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

