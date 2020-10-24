Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 92,169 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,457,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,169 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.45% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $245,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 212,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 154,287 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at $140,510,816.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,688,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

