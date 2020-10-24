Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 96,251 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,251 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.22% of Activision Blizzard worth $139,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after buying an additional 2,081,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,703,000 after purchasing an additional 609,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,512,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,372 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI opened at $81.04 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.45.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

