Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 96,314 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 96,314 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $101,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 57,948 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $5,670,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,978,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,666,292,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 754,767 shares of company stock worth $176,819,185. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $250.52 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $227.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.86, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

