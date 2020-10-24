Standex International Co. (SXI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on November 25th

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Standex International has raised its dividend payment by 41.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

SXI stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $772.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Standex International has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $81.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.23 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Standex International will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Standex International from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities raised Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standex International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $70,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $957,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

