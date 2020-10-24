Standex International (SXI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Standex International to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Standex International alerts:

NYSE SXI opened at $65.06 on Friday. Standex International has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.26 million, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standex International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $70,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $957,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.