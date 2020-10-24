Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2,122.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,338 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,688 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $33,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Shares of SBUX opened at $90.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

