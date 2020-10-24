Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%.

SCL opened at $118.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.00. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stepan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

In other news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 1,813 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $196,220.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 445 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $48,513.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,407.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,594. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

