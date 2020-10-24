Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $93.00

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.41.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 201.41 and a beta of 2.31.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,315,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 651,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,382,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $98,047.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,421.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.