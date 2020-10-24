Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,769 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 790% compared to the average daily volume of 311 call options.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total transaction of $1,214,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,815 shares in the company, valued at $181,875,215.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total value of $1,978,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,030,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,329 shares of company stock valued at $19,426,286 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $696,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $200.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.29. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.75.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

