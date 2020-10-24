Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $14.27.

In related news, EVP James E. Craige bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,401.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James E. Craige bought 5,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,868.29.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

