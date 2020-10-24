Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

EDF opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

In other news, EVP James E. Craige acquired 5,753 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $39,868.29. Also, EVP James E. Craige acquired 40,000 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,401.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.