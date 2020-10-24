Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of EDF opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

In related news, EVP James E. Craige acquired 40,000 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,401.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Craige acquired 5,753 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $39,868.29.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.