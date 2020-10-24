Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:EDI opened at $7.13 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

In other news, EVP David A. Oliver acquired 13,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,856.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,526.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Craige acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $78,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,406 shares of company stock worth $221,602.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

