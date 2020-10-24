Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

SPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of SPH opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $998.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.32. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $206.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,001.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 356,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 238,654 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,654,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 71,820 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

