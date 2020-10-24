Sumo Logic, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SUMO) Quiet Period To End on October 27th

Sumo Logic’s (NASDAQ:SUMO) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, October 27th. Sumo Logic had issued 14,800,000 shares in its public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $325,600,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUMO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

SUMO stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

