Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. Sun Communities also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.08-1.12 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.14.

NYSE:SUI opened at $141.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

