Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.45.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$16.49 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$45.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 0.4968072 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

