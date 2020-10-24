SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $296.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.38.

In other news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $282,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,930.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total value of $47,639.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,564.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,711. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

