TD Securities Cuts Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$240.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Income Fund from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$240.00 price target on Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$218.40.

TSE BYD opened at C$195.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$204.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$199.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.74. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$125.01 and a 52 week high of C$231.52.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The firm had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$445.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.899037 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Boyd Group Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

