TD Securities Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $485.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $450.00 to $485.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $361.00.

NYSE:CP opened at $314.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.07. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $327.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7202 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 460.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

