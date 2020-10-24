TD Securities Raises Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$160.00

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$157.82.

IFC opened at C$143.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$141.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$137.31. Intact Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$104.81 and a twelve month high of C$157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.5651741 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel acquired 700 shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$141.27 per share, with a total value of C$98,889.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$792,807.24. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total transaction of C$78,341.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,013,830.40.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

