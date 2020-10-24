TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.20.

TTGT stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.92. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $2,920,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,854,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 49,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $1,964,154.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,962 shares of company stock valued at $17,964,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 78.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,452,000 after purchasing an additional 664,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 310,162.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 468,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at about $6,836,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 740.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 187,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 165,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 254.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 162,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 116,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

